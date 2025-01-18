Den of Thieves 2: Pantera ended on a note that clearly indicated that a third movie is being considered––and it looks like Africa might be its setting.

Pantera ended with Gerard Butler's Nick not actually breaking bad and turning in the Panthers following their successful diamond heist. This also included ratting out O'Shea Jackson Jr.'s Donnie Wilson.

Clearly, Nick felt a little bad and ended up getting Donnie out of prison and into another chance at life with a new employer: the Mafia.

The Direct sat down with Den of Thieves 2: Pantera star Gerard Butler and director Christian Gudegast, where they teased what might be next for the franchise.

Den of Thieves 3 Might Take Place in Africa

Lionsgate

The Third Movie's Idea Was Only Just Pitched to Gerard Butler

The Direct: "If there is a hypothetical third movie, what do you want to explore with your character? What's the next step?"

Gerard Butler: There's an idea [that has] just been pitched to me by Christian, and it's literally been one minute and thirty-second pitch, so I haven't had time to assimilate it because I'm too busy trying to get ready for this movie. So I don't know. It sounds like it's a great adventure, and I'm scared to say anything if we don't go with this version. But it could involve Africa, and it's some really exciting stuff over there. I don't know enough about it to know what I could do with Nick... I love working with [Christian], and Donnie by the way, I love working with O'Shea [Jackson]. I mean, it's just that you could feel it from the first movie, and now we get a chance to really spend time with each other. I love watching that he's just so talented; it is so fun to work with him. And I really feel what we did together is something unusual for a heist movie.

The Director Hopes For Many More Sequels

Lionsgate

"We Had Material For 5, 6, 7 Movies."

The Direct: "Now Donnie's ending in [Den of Thieves: Pantera] seems to set up a clear plot for a potential part three. Are you actively planning another installment?"

Christian Gudegast: Yes. Initially, when I wrote the first one, it was always––I did so much research into heists, a lot of them all over the world, that we knew we had a franchise. We had material for 5, 6, 7 movies. The second one was always planned, the third one is planned. So it's almost looking at like a series, right? So, and the evolution of the characters and where they go next, what happens with them? And so, yes, it is all mapped out.

The spoiler conversations can be viewed below:

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera is now playing in theaters worldwide.