Clayface Movie’s Green Lantern Connection Is Good News for Hal Jordan Fans

The DC Studios train isn't slowing down as the Batman spinoff movie Clayface, written by Mike Flanagan and directed by James Watkins, hits theaters. The body-horror film travels to the DCU's version of Gotham, just as shady as all its live-action predecessors. The city is so full of evil, in fact, that Clayface visits a much more hopeful location, one that has ties to HBO's Lanterns and one half of its main duo, Hal Jordan.

Clayface follows actor Matt Hagen, who worked his way out of Gotham's slums and into the hearts of people worldwide with his acting chops. Wanting to be closer to all the glitz and glamour, Matt sets up shop in Coast City with his friend Corey Bowery, who also wants to be an actor. After Matt gets attacked in Gotham and loses his career, he decides to move back home for good, while Corey stays out west.

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Matt visits his buddy after nanites put his face back together, and the two have a good time catching waves. But all hell breaks loose after they get back to Gotham and Matt embraces his Clayface persona. The titular villain should count his lucky stars he didn't lose control in Coast City, because a pretty powerful hero would've been waiting to bring him down.

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In Lanterns, which took place both before and after Clayface because of the dual timelines, Hal's home was in Coast City. John Stewart went out there early in the show's eight-episode run while hunting for a battery and discovered a massive house that was gifted to his mentor by a wealthy man who wanted to thank the Green Lantern for saving his son. Clearly, Hal had friends in high places on the West Coast. And even in death, that can help him keep leaving his mark on the DCU.

Coast City returning immediately after Lanterns wrapped up its first season signals that DC Studios has big plans for the location, potentially on the same level as Gotham. A future project could show flashbacks of Hal fighting the good fight in his hometown, or John could return there in a future season of Lanterns and hear stories about his late friend's heroics.

Another possibility is that Hal goes home alive. Lanterns set up Hal's return when Sinestro told John that he could bring him back, so long as he had access to a power ring. John didn't fall for the villain's trick, but that doesn't mean he was lying. Hal has been brought back to life several times in the comics, which also feature a grim outcome for Coast City.

Coast City Might Not Be Long for James Gunn's DCU

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Clayface makes Coast City seem like a paradise where everyone's dreams can come true. It's not all that different in the pages of DC Comics; being in California just comes with a certain set of advantages. However, being a desirable destination doesn't protect Coast City from the dangers of a superhero universe.

After Superman's death in the comics, the DC Universe became the Wild West. Cyborg Superman and Mongul set their sights on Coast City, destroying the town and killing millions as part of their evil scheme. Hal Jordan returned home to find nothing but rubble, a sight that pushed him over the edge. The Green Lantern used his power ring to recreate the city, forcing the Guardians to intervene.

The cosmic beings only made things worse, though, because they pushed Hal further into madness and allowed him to become the villain Parallax. Coast City found a second wind later, and so did Hal, who sacrificed himself as Parallax and returned as a hero.

All of those stories are still on the table for DC Studios. Maybe Brainiac destroys Coast City in Man of Tomorrow while he battles Superman and Co. Then, in Lanterns Season 2, Sinestro can bring Hal back to life and show him what's become of his hometown. With a broken Hal in his corner, Sinestro can make major strides in his attempt to get revenge on the Guardians for locking him up.

Hal becoming Parallax sure seems like a Justice League-level threat. As it stands, the DCU doesn't have a big bad on Thanos' level. While James Gunn doesn't seem too worried about teasing an evil force that will bring all his heroes together, he might be secretly laying the groundwork for one by focusing so much on Coast City. Anyone who hangs their hat there should get as much sun as they can, because the opportunity may not last much longer.