Jude Law said in a recent interview that he does not expect to return to the MCU following his appearance in 2019's Captain Marvel.

Law was one of several Captain Marvel actors to not return in the movie's 2023 sequel The Marvels (though archival footage featuring him was used). He did voice the character in an episode of What If...?, but has not filmed anything new for live-action since the 2019 movie.

Jude Law Thinks MCU Return Is Unlikely

Marvel Studios

In an interview with Variety, Jude Law said that he does not think there will be more of Yon-Rogg in the MCU.

He explained that he does not think "there was so much more" to explore from his character, adding that Captain Marvel was "the height of Marvel" for him:

"I don’t think there was much more they could get out of Yon-Rogg ... That, for me, was the height of Marvel."

Law said that he did have "a really good experience" working on Captain Marvel, though he wanted to "have a bit more fun with the part" than he got to:

"It was a really good experience. I wish I’d been allowed to have a bit more fun with the part. I wanted him to be more arch. I wanted to lean into the humor more."

He also talked about how it was "hard to move" in the costumes he wore for Captain Marvel. Law explained that despite spending time in "stunt camp for a couple of months," the material the suits are made of makes it tricky to "do all that stuff with this thing on."

Ultimately, though, he said "you figure it out:"

"Also, those suits are hard to move in because they’re thick rubber. You go to stunt camp for a couple of months, where you’re doing all these fight rehearsals and learning to do all this stuff. And then you put the suit on, and you go, 'Oh! I can’t touch my toes! How am I going to do all that stuff with this thing on?' You figure it out though."

Could There Be More of the Kree?

While Law feels that the extent of Yon-Rogg's potential has more-or-less been reached, the story surrounding his character may still be pretty important to the MCU's future.

The Kree-Skrull rivalry and war was explored in both previous Captain Marvel movies, and may continue in future projects. Particularly noteworthy for the MCU right now is the Kree's involvement in Hulkling's origin.

Teddy Altman (Hulkling) is half-Kree and half-Skrull, and his extraterrestrial origins are important pieces of his character at large.

This is worth noting right now especially, as the MCU develops its version of the Young Avengers/Champions teams. Hulkling is not only a prominent Young Avenger, but also the boyfriend-then-husband of Billy Kaplan, who just made his MCU return in Agatha All Along.

As the team — Young Avengers, Champions, or a hybrid of the two — begins to solidify more in the MCU, it would not be surprising to see Hulkling make his live-action debut and be a part of it. Assuming his comics origins are adapted faithfully, this would mean at least some involvement of the Kree in the MCU's near future, even if it is just a mention.

Captain Marvel is available to stream on Disney+.