Why Avengers 5’s Spider-Man Could Be Even More Annoying

It’s safe to say that the next two Avengers films are easily the most anticipated MCU projects coming up. After all, following both Infinity War and Endgame, how could they not be? While not much information is known about either The Kang Dynasty or Secret Wars, the former at least has a writer and director.

The director will be Destin Daniel Cretton, the man who helmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. As for the writer, that honor will go to Rick and Morty and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s Jeff Loveness.

Outside of the movies and television, Loveness also has experience in comics. One of those specific cases involves a three-part storyline taking place sometime shortly after Sam Wilson takes on the mantle of Captain America.

On top of telling Wilson’s story, that same Sam arc features a very particular take on everyone’s favorite web-slinger, AKA Spider-Man. So, should fans potentially expect to see something similar to that take on Spidey in the upcoming Avengers film?

How Avengers 5's Writer Portrays Spider-Man

Marvel

In an interview back in 2015 with ComicBook, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty writer Jess Loveness talked about what it was like writing Spider-Man in the comic he was writing at the time.

The storyline in question was titled “Inhuman Error” and ran through Amazing Spider-Man Special #1, Inhumans Special #1, and All-New Captain America Special #1.

Loveness noted how he enjoyed the idea that heroes in the Marvel Universe may not find Spider-Man as loveable as the audience might. In fact, they’d theoretically find him pretty annoying—especially given his tendency to “[mock] everything” in the midst of battle:

“I love playing with the idea that maybe the characters in the Marvel Universe don’t love Spider-Man as much as we, the readers, do. If there was this lanky guy in spandex constantly mocking everything in the middle of your colossal, life-or-death battle, wouldn’t you scream at him to shut up? Wouldn’t he be the most annoying person in the world?”

Some of this can be seen pretty clearly in the aforementioned storyline. In the panels below is an exchange between Spider-Man and Captain America that is often shared online.

It sees Sam clearly annoyed at Peter’s constant bickering and small talk questions like how his new mantle is treating him.

Marvel

In classic Spidey fashion, the hero keeps on talking, much to the chagrin of Sam.

Marvel

It’s not just the talking either—the webhead goofs around plenty.

Marvel

So, when it comes to Loveness and his writing for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, this certainly seems to suggest that he could easily carry over his ways to Spider-Man. After all, it completely fits Tom Holland’s take on the character—especially since Sam Wilson already has some experience with his annoying in-the-moment quips in Captain America: Civil War.

Will Loveness’ Spidey Carry Over?

It’s important to note that besides the writer, title, and director, nothing else has been confirmed about the movie. This means the return of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is nothing more than speculation as of now.

In fact, the webhead’s future in the MCU is very much in the air. It’s rumored that a Spider-Man 4 is happening, but no concrete information has surfaced, so fans are waiting with bated breath to hear about when his next appearance will be.

Obviously, however, it’s pretty clear that he’ll be back in some capacity. It certainly wouldn’t make much sense to leave one of their most beloved and profitable characters behind while going into the next two Avengers films.

With Loveness having a very specific approach to writing Spidey, it makes just as much sense that those tendencies will carry over. His experience with that version of the wallcrawler is likely the one he enjoys writing the most and where he’ll feel most comfortable working with the character.

After all, he’ll have dozens of other characters to worry about as well, so those he already has experience writing will probably be written in a similar fashion to his previous work if at all possible.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty hits theaters on May 2, 2025.