Want To Set Sail On The Comic-Con Cruise 2? The Direct Readers Have A Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets

This article is part of a paid partnership with Entertainment Cruise Productions. While The Direct received compensation for this post, all thoughts and opinions expressed are my own and reflect my honest experience with Comic-Con: The Cruise.

Are you a fan of Comic-Con®? Are you a fan of cruises? If the answer to both of those questions is "yes," then we have the perfect event for you!

The Direct is proud to announce a partnership with Entertainment Cruise Productions, collaborating to promote the upcoming Comic-Con: The Cruise Vol. 2! This will be the second voyage for this event after Vol. 1 kicked off in February 2025, becoming an instant success for all in attendance.

Comic-Con: The Cruise (an official licensee of Comic-Con International) combines everything you love about the classic comic convention experience with the leisure and fun of being on an ocean voyage. Taking place on the Celebrity Constellation cruise ship, attendees will embark on a four-day/three-night voyage from Tampa, Florida, to Nassau, The Bahamas, which sails from January 30 to February 3, 2026. Along with exciting options for activities at the port of call, the cruise will be filled with everything any Comic-Con fan could hope for.

Comic-Con: The Cruise

The top-billing events include panels and events with invited guest celebrities, featuring some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.

Vol. 1 was headlined by stars like Star Trek's George Takei, Harry Potter's Warwick Davis, and Battlestar Galactica's Tricia Helfer and Grace Park. The Direct also held interviews with Ernie Hudson (Ghostbusters, The Family Business) and the leading duo from 2022’s Fall, Grace Caroline Currey and Virginia "Ginny" Gardner, all of whom were so gracious with their time and responses.

Other events include activities hosted by the onboard talent. Last year featured a live, themed game of Family Feud with George Takei and Warwick Davis, a voiceover workshop with legendary voice actor Bob Bergen (Porky Pig), and a session of morning yoga with Tricia Helfer, all of which included fans.

Looking ahead to 2026, we are thrilled to offer our readers and fans an opportunity to join us for Comic-Con: The Cruise Vol. 2! The Direct is teaming up with Entertainment Cruise Productions for a giveaway for a free room on the second annual cruise, complete with amenities, dining, and more.

Not only will you get a relaxing four-day, three-night vacation to the Bahamas, but you will also share the experience with hundreds of fans and some of the biggest names from the entertainment industry (this year's focus being the world of fantasy).

Already signed up for Vol. 2 are Dominic Monaghan (Lost, The Lord of the Rings), Billy Boyd (The Lord of the Rings, Seed of Chucky), Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter), Doug Jones (Hellboy, Pan’s Labyrinth), and Alex Kingston (Doctor Who, ER), and that is just the start of the list. The festivities will be hosted by Felicia Day (The Magicians, Supernatural) after she also hosted Vol. 1, and more celebrities/talent will be announced for the festivities throughout the year.

Comic-Con: The Cruise Vol. 2 will celebrate the fantasy genre, including some of the most famous fictional universes in cinema history. Fans and cruise attendees will get to embrace the 25th anniversaries of films like The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

The cruise will feature special events for all fans and fandoms, including trivia nights, movie screenings, and meetings with the talent on board. Attendees will also have the chance to enter cosplay contests and karaoke nights, some of which will feature celebrities and industry professionals.

How To Enter The Direct's Comic-Con: The Cruise Sweepstakes

To enter the giveaway, visit comicconthecruise.com/thedirect/ and enter your name and email address. This will give you the opportunity to win a free Ocean View cabin for yourself and a guest (a $3,680 value) on Comic-Con: The Cruise Vol. 2. The winner will have access to all performances, celebrity panels, ship amenities, and more during their stay.

Click here to see the full rules for the Comic-Con: The Cruise Sweepstakes.

This giveaway is officially underway and will be open to all fans until July 1, 2025, at 11:59 PM CT with Entertainment Cruise Productions. The winner will be announced on July 7, 2025.

The Direct is thrilled to share this wonderful opportunity with our readers and Comic-Con fans, and we can't wait to see you on Comic-Con: The Cruise Vol. 2 in 2026!