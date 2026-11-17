The Star Wars franchise has been around for nearly 50 years. In that time, so much content set in the galaxy far, far away has come out that it has entered the zeitgeist. It's hard to walk down the street without seeing some reference to Star Wars. But there are still those out there who haven't yet dived headfirst into George Lucas' fantasy series.

While it might've been easy to introduce someone to Star Wars back in the 1980s and '90s, since there were only a few movies and books, times have changed. There are three trilogies, books, TV shows, and so much more. Well, actor Sam Witwer, best known for voicing Darth Maul in a myriad of projects, has a solution.

During a conversation about his favorite subject, Star Wars lore, Witwer explained how he would introduce someone to the franchise for the first time (via ConextClub Media on Instagram). His approach is unique, to say the least, but it guarantees that anyone who boards the galactic train is in for a wild ride.

How Sam Witwer Wants Fans to Watch Star Wars for the First Time

Major Clone Wars Episodes

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Sam Witwer kicks things off by recommending the show he appeared in most: Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

"Here's my theory. I think you start with Clone Wars. And you don't have to start with all of it, just a lot of it. For kids, start with the Clone Wars. Get them used to what that world is and, more importantly, get them used to who Anakin Skywalker is."

Being a show directed at children, Clone Wars is a great stepping stone into a larger universe. And anyone watching it with the kiddos has plenty to look forward to as well, since many episodes have ramifications for the franchise as a whole, such as the Siege of Mandalore and the Mortis arc.

Episode 4 - A New Hope

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Once the floodgates are open, it's time for the movie that started it all to have its moment. Witwer thinks Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope comes next because it paints Darth Vader as the series' big bad.

"And then if you show them Episode IV and Obi-Wan's like, you know, Darth Vader killed your father, Anakin Skywalker, and then the kids are gunning for Darth Vader. And as long as you don’t show them the prequels before that, they won’t make that connection."

Episode 5 - The Empire Strikes Back

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The stage is then set for what's still widely considered the best movie in the Star Wars franchise, Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back. As fun as it would be to drop the Vader twist early, Witwer believes waiting a bit is worth it because it's enhanced by all the additional context surrounding Anakin's story.

"So then when you go to Episode V, you get I am your father, and then the kids are mind blown even more than you and me were mind blown, because they liked the guy, they mourned his loss, they went after the guy that killed him, to find out that’s the same guy. And that's mind-blowing for them."

Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace

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The next step in this cinematic recipe is to let the Darth Vader twist marinate by going back to learn all about Anakin in the prequels. Of course, the first entry in the prequel trilogy is Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, which introduces Darth Maul. Anakin watches as his Jedi mentors battle a Sith Lord for the first time, shaking the Order to its core and making the need for a Chosen One even more dire.

Episode 2 - Attack of the Clones

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Set right before The Clone Wars, Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones doesn't show Anakin at his best. He's still a naive child who believes he can get everything he wants. But the events of the movie humble him, especially a run-in with Count Dooku that leaves him without a right arm.

Episode 3 - Revenge of the Sith

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Witwer's inclusion of the prequels at this point builds toward a moment in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith that he believes could reach the level of the Darth Vader twist, if done properly.

"And then, once you hit Episode 5, then show them the prequels. And then at the end, which is really cool, when the droid [in Episode III] says [Padme] is carrying twins, [the kid] is like pause, pause, pause, there is another?!"

Episode 6 - Return of the Jedi

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The other kid Witwer is referring to is Leia Organa, who has been with her ally Luke Skywalker throughout the first two original trilogy films. Hopefully, since the prequels are used as a buffer, everyone will forget she kissed Luke by the time Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi rolls around. All the focus will be on the culmination of not only Anakin's story but his children's as well.

The Sequel Trilogy

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During his passionate conversation, Witwer failed to mention a place for the sequel trilogy. Maybe he just forgot, or maybe he doesn't think it's worth including in a first-time watch. Either way, completionists who want to finish the whole Skywalker Saga would be wise to jump into the sequels after Return of the Jedi, allowing the themes of legacy to hit home.