Darth Vader Gets The Infinity Gauntlet and Iron Man Searches For Princess Leia In Official Marvel Star Wars Crossover

Marvel Comics and Lucasfilm are working on a new Marvel-Star Wars crossover, and fans have been given their first glimpse of the action. The first tease of the crossover shows Darth Vader wearing the Infinity Gauntlet that Thanos wore in the MCU's Infinity Saga films, while Iron Man finds himself in a world of trouble as he hunts for Princess Leia Organa. Marvel and Star Wars characters crossing paths is a development fans have dreamed of for years, and thanks to Disney owning both franchises, it is finally becoming a reality.

A new preview for the crossover, Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles, has surfaced, giving fans a look at the unprecedented comic from writer Kevin Smith and artist David Marquez. Announced earlier this month during Marvel's House of Ideas panel at New York Comic Con, the six-issue limited series launches in January 2027 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Star Wars, and its title riffs on both A New Hope and the Avengers' signature rallying cry.

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In the story, a reality-shattering spell causes the events of A New Hope to unfold on Earth-616, the main Marvel universe. The turn of events sees the Avengers and Spider-Man team up with Leia, Luke Skywalker, and Han Solo, while Darth Vader and Doctor Doom end up on the same side, an alliance that sounds all shades of wrong given how powerful the two are.

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The preview comes from the first issue, Hope Assembles #1, and it follows Iron Man as he infiltrates a rebel ship in search of Princess Leia. On his way, he encounters Imperial soldiers in gray jumpsuits and, in trademark Iron Man fashion, greets them with a quip: "Hi, may the Force be with you," adding, "I am looking for a Princess." The soldiers are in awe of his suit as he speaks, and he adds, "A Disney Princess, come to think of it." They then open fire on Iron Man, who is caught off guard by their hostility. Tony referring to Leia as a Disney princess is an interesting touch, as it speaks to the canon status of Star Wars lore in the Marvel universe.

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Leia can only be referred to as a Disney Princess if Disney's real-world connection to Lucasfilm exists in some form inside the Marvel Universe, which indicates that Marvel's characters are aware of Star Wars lore and its parent company. Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012, three years after purchasing Marvel, so it makes sense for the company to establish some link between the two in Marvel canon.

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Marvel has also published Star Wars comics on and off for decades, and multiple Star Wars references have popped up in Marvel Comics and the MCU over the years, notably Peter Parker referencing the Battle of Hoth in Avengers: Civil War.

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The preview also features the Human Torch, the Thing, Captain America, Thor, and Black Panther, among other heroes. A separate Crossover variant cover by Rafael Albuquerque shows Darth Vader wielding the Infinity Gauntlet with all six Infinity Stones in place. Since it is a variant cover, it does not confirm whether Vader will use the weapon in the story, but it is one of the most intriguing visuals from the series so far.

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What is confirmed is that Darth Vader will work alongside Doctor Doom with the full might of the Galactic Empire behind him. If he does get his hands on the Infinity Gauntlet, the heroes will have their hands full fighting him and Doom.

Marvel and Star Wars' Crossover Comic is a Win for Fans

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The Marvel and Star Wars crossover has been a long time coming, and it is a big win for fans. Marvel published Star Wars #1 on April 12, 1977, weeks before the original film hit theaters, launching a comics relationship that lasted until 1986 before the license went to Dark Horse for two decades. Marvel regained it more than a decade ago, and Disney's 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm placed Star Wars under the same corporate roof as Marvel, yet the two continuities largely stayed on their own turf. Hope Assembles finally takes advantage of the franchises' shared home and gives fans a taste of what a crossover between two such distinct universes feels like.

When Marvel announced the comic, Smith explained what inspired this new world. "Back in the early '80s, I had a subscription to Marvel's Star Wars comics," he shared. "And as fun as it was to follow the continuing adventures of Luke, Leia, and Han, I always wished that Spider-Man or Doctor Doom could cross over into their cinematic saga. So when the opportunity arose to actually tell that story, nobody had to Force my hand!" Judging by the preview, Smith is bringing something really special to life.

Marquez has also given the book strong visuals, which is essential for an epic crossover of this nature. His recent Marvel work includes Uncanny X-Men, so it is no surprise the preview shots of Iron Man alongside Johnny Storm look so good. The covers do an even better job of selling the scale of the battle at hand, showing Luke Skywalker beside Captain America and Princess Leia next to Black Widow and the Fantastic Four. The series will also ship with an ambitious variant cover program, including an Alliance variant by Alex Ross that pairs Luke Skywalker with Spider-Man.