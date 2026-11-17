Speculation about a potential Shang-Chi 2 announcement is running rampant on social media following a cryptic new post from Simu Liu, who plays the title character. The sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was announced in December 2021, just three months after the first film, one of the few well-received projects of the MCU's Phase 4 and a $432 million worldwide hit. Five years on, Marvel has yet to make good on that promise, but fans are convinced the wait could end soon.

Simu Liu took to X (formerly Twitter) on November 17 to share a clip of himself in an intense training session. In the footage, the actor wears a sleeveless red shirt and black pants as he sprints and throws an impressive backflip. He captioned the clip "Time To Ramp Up Again," indicating he is back in training ahead of a project. Fans immediately suspected Shang-Chi 2 as the project he could be preparing for, since director Destin Daniel Cretton recently confirmed the movie is "still happening" and in active development.

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The post comes after Avengers: Doomsday, which brings Liu's Shang-Chi back, wrapped reshoots this September. The film's Comic-Con trailer teased Shang-Chi battling Channing Tatum's Gambit in the X-Mansion, and the character joins the Avengers' fight against Doctor Doom, which should give Liu a good amount of screen time. It is possible Shang-Chi's presence in the movie proves so impactful that Marvel wants to move ahead with the sequel. If Liu's training is indeed for Shang-Chi 2, an announcement from the studio could be on the cards.

The actor does have other commitments, though, and his return to training could be for something other than Shang-Chi 2. Doomsday's follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars, is in the works and arrives on December 17, 2027. The studio is reportedly targeting a February 2027 production start, so Liu could just as easily be getting ready for that film, where he is confirmed to return.

The actor also has a Sleeping Dogs movie in the works, an adaptation of the 2012 video game in which he stars as undercover cop Wei Shen and serves as a producer. That project does not have an official release date yet, but Liu revealed in August that it is "moving along really well," with Timo Tjahjanto signed on to direct. It is equally possible he is getting in shape for that film.

What Are the Chances of Shang-Chi 2 Happening?

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The chances of Shang-Chi 2 happening remain strong, but the question is how soon? Marvel has no films dated for 2027 beyond Secret Wars, and the 2028 slate already looks fully booked, with X-Men, Ghost Rider, and Black Panther 3 taking up the available slots. That could push the sequel to 2029 or beyond. Fresh off the success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Cretton is busier than ever, with his live-action Naruto movie greenlit to start production in spring 2027.

What Shang-Chi 2 has going for it is its lead actor's devotion, as Liu has spent years fighting for the sequel. At San Diego Comic-Con in July, when Shang-Chi 2 went missing from Marvel's announced slate, the actor made his feelings known, telling Variety how much the movie "means to the fans":

"Whenever and wherever the call comes, I would crawl through a mile of broken glass on my bare hands to do it. Because I know how much this movie means to me, but more importantly, I know how much it means to the fans that loved it."

Two months later, Liu laid out his expected MCU roadmap at a fan signing, saying, "I think soon. I think soon. First Doomsday, then Secret Wars then uh... we'll do Shang Chi." Liu's commitment will keep the project alive until Marvel has ample space on its calendar. After the first three post-Secret Wars projects, Shang-Chi 2 could easily fill the next slot in the Mutant Saga.