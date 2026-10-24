Laika's Wildwood Is a Modern Cinematic Feat That Couldn't Have Done This One Simple Thing Ten Years Ago: "They're Always Learning New Techniques"

Laika, a stop-motion animation studio known for legendary films such as Coraline and Kubo and the Two Strings, is finally back in theaters with another incredible flex of their creative and storytelling talent with the new movie Wildwood. The movie follows thirteen-year-old Prue McKeel (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), who is thrown into a magical world of fantasy, magic, and talking animals after her infant brother is abducted by a murder of crows.

The Direct sat down with the two stars of Wildwood, Peyton Lee Elizabeth and Jacob Tremblay, in an interview where Tremblay, who plays Curtis in the movie, revealed a surprising detail about the movie.

Tremblay revealed that, amongst all the incredible filmmaking achievements Laika accomplished with Wildwood, there was one small thing in particular that Laika couldn't have done ten years ago: Prue's bike.

"They wouldn't have been able to make Prue's bike 10 years ago because of just how intricate the design is," Trembaly explained, noting that Laika is "always learning new techniques and building upon each other."

It's crazy to think that something as simple as a bicycle wouldn't have been an easy task ten years ago, which just goes to show how complicated the process of stop-motion animation is. Though if you think the bike is impressive, just wait until you witness the incredible and simply unbelievable third act.

The rest of our interview with Peyton Elizabeth Lee and Jacob Tremblay, alongside original book author Colin Meloy and illustrator Carson Ellis, can be seen below.

The Stars of Wildwood Were Blown Away by Laika's Work

"It Was So Mind-Blowing..."

The Direct: "In the vein of being impressed, I'm curious for you both, what was a moment during this whole process where you just found yourself just so impressed with what was happening?"

Peyton Elizabeth Lee: The first time I visited the studio, I mean, it was so mind blowing because, you know, they tell you, oh yeah, like we build these sets, the puppets are real, the sets are real, we film it like a live action film, and it all sounds amazing, but you can't comprehend what they do until you see it up close and personal.

Lee went on to gush over all of the insane details that Laika puts into everything.

Lee: I mean, the details on everything, how they paint each brick and leaf, and you go see the people sewing the costumes, and I mean, it's just this massive labor of love, and the amount of people and time and artistry that goes into it is just unparalleled, and it's really beautiful to see.

Jacob Tremblay: I think one thing that really shocked me was when I visited the studio for the first time, and they were kind of like teaching me and showing me around the studio and everything they'd done. Prue's bike, apparently, they wouldn't have been able to make Prue's bike 10 years ago because of just how intricate the design is...

"They're always learning new techniques and building upon each other," the actor added.

Tremblay: One thing about Laika is that as the films go on, as they make these projects, they're always learning new techniques and building upon each other. So that was something that was really fascinating... We were able to really appreciate all the work that everyone else put in. So yeah, it really feels like it's something special.

Jacob Tremblay and Peyton Elizabeth Lee Reveal Why They Love Their Characters

Wildwood's Stars Got Swept Up In Their Characters.

The Direct: "What was your personal favorite thing about your characters, and then also what was something that you felt notably challenged by when it came to bringing them to life through your performance?"

Jacob Tremblay: One thing I really loved was how adorable Curtis is. I thought he was really cute. I wouldn't say there was anything too challenging to bring to life about this character. You know, he felt very real and very grounded in the performance. One thing I'll say is a lot of the physical stuff that could maybe be a little challenging sometimes when you're always moving, and you're breathing heavy even though you're standing still, but really, that was the only thing.

Peyton Elizabeth Lee: I loved getting to bring Prue to life because of her coming-of-age story. I think it's really special that though this film takes place in this heightened reality of magic and enchantment, her personal journey feels very authentic, I think, and grounded in reality.

The actor noted how much she related to Prue's journey throughout the story, and her evolving realization that maybe she doesn't understand everything.

Lee: And so it was really special to get to tell her story in that way because it felt very truthful to my own experiences growing up. You know, being a young person who thinks they have a very firm grasp on the world and an understanding of right and wrong and good and bad, and then evidently all of that is challenged, which I think is something that everyone experiences. So that was one of my favorite things about getting to play her.

Lee revealed that the complex emotions that Prue faces throughout the movie presented an interesting challenge for her, having to "wrap all of that up just in your voice:"

Lee: And I would say the biggest challenge was [how] Prue has a lot of complex emotions throughout the course of this film, especially as it pertains to her relationships with her family and the things she learns about her family—I think being able to capture that kind of hurt and sadness and anger and also hope and and love, sort of wrap all of that up just in your voice is a really unique challenge...

She went on to continue explaining how conveying such complex feelings with only your voice was so challenging.

Lee: Usually, even in those very emotionally nuanced scenes, you have a lot of tools to work with. Whether those be, you know, your set and your castmates and your face and your body, but you don't have any of that. So being able to convey just as complex a feeling with only your voice was a unique challenge, but it was really great getting to work with Travis to really find those moments

Laika Didn't Make Many Changes to the Source Material

Laika

"They Kept It Pretty Remarkably Intact."

The Direct: "What were some of the changes to the story that you recognized, and why do you feel like those changes were absolutely necessary and/or just simply a good change for the movie?"

Colin Meloy: Well, I mean, having seen plenty of movies that are adapted from books that I loved, I know that sometimes you know a director, a filmmaker has to take creative liberties and can sometimes like veer wildly off path, and I was sort of prepared for that. And so I was surprised seeing early drafts of the screenplay, seeing how much it was intact.

While the whole thing was generally intact, Meloy did offer one example of something Laika had to condense.

Meloy: I mean, they had to condense something. There's a whole thing where there's like kind of this fascist militia that starts arresting all of the birds in Southwood, that I just don't think they had time to fit in there, and they had to kind of work that in in shorthand. But otherwise, I think they kept it pretty remarkably intact.

The Direct's full interview with the cast of Wildwood, and the talent behind the original book, can be seen here.