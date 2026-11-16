HBO Harry Potter's First Clip Has Fans In Agreement That John Lithgow's Dumbledore Casting Is Brilliant

The first clip from HBO's much-anticipated Harry Potter series is finally here, showcasing John Lithgow's Dumbledore, and fans are in love with the casting. The series adapts the first book in J.K. Rowling's saga, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. The reboot seeks to recreate the magic of the Harry Potter movies that took the world by storm from 2001 to 2011, and the show is off to a good start. Lithgow's embodiment of Dumbledore has ignited praise despite the actor being burdened with filling the massive shoes of Richard Harris and Michael Gambon.

HBO released a roughly 90-second clip from its Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone series on November 14, with just over a month to go before its Christmas Day premiere. The scene comes from the start-of-term banquet at Hogwarts, picking up shortly after the Sorting Hat ceremony. It opens with students chanting "Dumbledore" while banging their hands on the empty tables as the headmaster laughs.

HBO

Dominic McLaughlin's Harry Potter then turns to Ron Weasley, played by Alastair Stout, and asks whether Dumbledore is "a bit mad," and Ron, in typical fashion, replies, "Yep, totally off his rocker."

HBO

This is followed by Dumbledore snapping his fingers, at which plates of food magically appear in front of the excited students. As they dig in, the camera turns back to Lithgow's Dumbledore in his full glory, wearing a thick, long beard, his wizarding cloak, and hat, as he chats with Janet McTeer's Professor McGonagall about Harry.

HBO

McGonagall remarks that the Boy Who Lived is the spitting image of his late father, James, though Dumbledore cautions that looks can be deceiving, observing that "his nature is entirely his own." The footage ends with the dinner plates disappearing from the table while pudding and cakes appear in their place, to the kids' excitement.

Lithgow's Dumbledore Casting Is Brilliant in the Eyes of Harry Potter Fans

Once the clip made the rounds on social media, fans were quick to shower praise on Lithgow for his portrayal of the iconic professor, one of the most important characters in the franchise.

One Reddit user shared how pleased he was with the actor's take, saying, "I love the energy of the children chanting Dumbledore, and John Lithgow's performance has so much charm."

Over on X, another fan, Thiego Novais, zeroed in on the scene's most emotional moment, highlighting "the dialogue of Dumbledore with McGonagall saying how much he looks like James" as a standout moment.

Another fan noted how faithfully the scene adapts the source material, praising the subtle dialogue tweaks that mirror J.K. Rowling's novel. In the book, Harry also questions Dumbledore's sanity at the feast, only to be told the headmaster is a genius, and, yes, a bit mad.

Lithgow had been winning the fandom over months before this footage. When set photos of his Dumbledore first surfaced, one fan called him an "excellent actor right up there with Richard Harris and Michael Gambon," while another argued that a performer of his caliber would "do justice to the character for sure." The first clip has assured fans that he is the right man for the job.

It has not been all rosy for Lithgow since he was cast in the role. When HBO announced his casting in April last year, a section of the fanbase was not pleased with the idea of him playing the professor. Some worried that, at age 80, he was far too old for a franchise planning to air for a decade, fearing history might repeat itself and force another recast, the same situation that saw Michael Gambon take over from Richard Harris.

Being American did not do him any favors either, with some preferring an actor of British descent for the role. Lithgow has one of the most impressive resumes in Hollywood, and, as expected of an actor of his caliber, he silenced his critics with a single clip.