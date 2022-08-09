New Photo Reveals Five Nights at Freddy’s Movie Prep Underway

It’s been a long road for the Five Night’s at Freddy's video game film adaptation. The games were first out on the market in 2014, with thoughts having shifted to making a movie only one year later in 2015. Since then, the creatives behind the scenes have been hard at work trying to translate the hit horror games into a scary live-action adventure.

Franchise creator Scott Cawthon previously released a statement sharing vague details on the many scripts which ended up nixed during pre-production. But to end his note, he brought attention to what he called the ‘Mike’ script, which was the one they had finally settled on.

However, that all went sideways While the details of what exactly happened remain unconfirmed, there was a big reset being the scenes. Christopher Columbus, the formerly attached director, was no longer a part of the project, and no updated information about when the movie was going to be released was given.

Everything looked pretty bleak for those hoping for the video game adaptation to see the light of day.

Now, thankfully, the situation may once again be looking up.

Five Nights at Freddy's Finally Gets Underway

Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum posted on Twitter how he was pleased to be working with Jim Henson's Creature Shop for an upcoming project. He then goes to note how "their experience and expertise with animatronics is absolutely killer."

What he doesn't mention, is what the work is actually for. But, for those eagle-eyed viewers, the answer becomes pretty clear: they're working on the Five Nights at Freddy's movie adaptation.

Blumhouse

While the bow-tie, mic, and bigger teddy bear-like chest are the biggest tell-tale signs, looking closely at the bottom right of the image, the head of the iconic terrifying animatronic can be seen.

For comparison, this is what the killer mascot looks like in-game.

Scott Cawthon

Freddy's Coming For the World

Many fans of the franchise are likely thrilled to finally see and hear a good update on the project. Some might have thought the movie would never see the light of day.

One aspect of the production that is still unclear is what the involvement of franchise creator, Scott Cawthon, is. While Blum had previously said they still need his approval for whatever they do, Cawthon’s questionable and controversial political donations became a big point of contention amongst fans last year—in fact, it even led him to hand of the game franchise to another development.

Hopefully, all of that turmoil has been internally figured out, seeing as work seems to be starting in earnest. With Animatornics being worked on, that likely means production isn’t all that far behind.

The world is getting close and closer to seeing Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza mascots finally terrorize audiences; fans better start strapping themselves in.

Five Night’s at Freddy's doesn’t currently have a release date, but the franchise’s latest gaming release, Security Breach, is available to buy where games are sold.