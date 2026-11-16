Godzilla Minus Zero Director Wants To Create An Original Kaiju For Third Movie

Godzilla Minus Zero director Takashi Yamazaki has a great idea for what to do next in a potential third movie. The latest Godzilla film franchise out of Japan roared onto the scene in 2023's Godzilla Minus One, which earned critical acclaim and an Oscar for Best Visual Effects. Yamazaki followed it up with a worthy sequel in 2026, Godzilla Minus Zero, which featured the same characters as they combat a new kaiju threat.

After Gojira served as the main threat in Godzilla Minus One, the sequel upped the ante by pitting the god-like lizard against one of his classic foes, King Ghidorah. The dragon-hydra-like beast proved a threat worthy of bringing Godzilla out of hiding, as the human characters scrambled for ways to stop Ghidorah from destroying all of Japan. The dual threats of Godzilla and Ghidorah were the perfect way to level up the sequel, but the question now is: how could a third film in the franchise do it again?

Yamazaki has some ideas, telling Inverse in an interview that while it's a "question only Toho knows the answer," if it were up to him, he would want to "create an original kaiju to explore" in the next Godzilla Minus film:

"Well, that’s a question to which only Toho knows the answer, but if it were up to me, I think it would be very interesting to perhaps even create an original kaiju to explore in another film."

The Godzilla franchise from Toho has established a roster of regular kaiju that operate alongside Godzilla, such as Mothra, Mechagodzilla, Rodan, and Gorosaurus. However, the franchise has a history of adding to the roster, particularly in Legendary's MonsterVerse, which has introduced beasts like the Skar King and Shimo into its world of Titans and MUTOs.

Toho

Yamazaki reiterated that he "doesn't know what's going to happen next beyond this ending," and felt it would be "graceful to end it right there." But in the same breath, the director admitted, "part of me wants to see what happens next," opening the door to a Godzilla Minus Zero sequel:

"I don’t know what’s going to happen next beyond this ending. Part of me thinks, well, maybe it’ll be the most graceful to end it right here, and the other part of me wants to see what happens next. So I think it’s a complicated relationship that I have with this universe."

Yamazaki already has his next few projects lined up, and they aren't Godzilla-related, plus Toho hasn't said anything about moving on with the franchise. The director did tell The Direct that the Alien franchise is an international monster he'd consider adapting.

Yamazaki's Godzilla Minus Zero filmmaking colleagues also told The Direct that some of the monsters they'd love to tackle in a third film include "Biollante," "Rodan," and "Destroyah," although they "haven't decided on anything for the third film."

Godzilla Minus Zero released in U.S. theaters on November 6, 2026. The cast includes Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Min Tanaka, and Hidetaka Yoshioka.

Godzilla Minus Zero Director Could Create A Perfect Trilogy

The Godzilla Minus films have become immensely popular not just in Japan but internationally, despite being in a foreign language and released at the same time as Hollywood's MonsterVerse franchise.

Godzilla Minus One was praised for its dark and grounded take on Godzilla, which re-instilled fear in the kaiju as a manifestation of post-war trauma and honed in on an emotional human story. Godzilla Minus Zero followed this up by keeping all the best parts of Godzilla Minus One and amping up the spectacle significantly.

While Yamazaki has stayed in the relative safety of the franchise's existing monsters so far, faithfully bringing them to life with a gritty new reality, the prospect of what the director might do with an original creation is very intriguing. The Godzilla Minus films have been steeped in real-world history and themes, so seeing an original kaiju born within this same world could be the perfect way to cap off a trilogy.