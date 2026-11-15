Disney's Live-Action Hercules Movie Update Is Good News For The Remake Following Ariana Grande and Paul Mescal Fan-Castings

Disney's live-action remake of the beloved animated Hercules has been in limbo since it was announced in 2020, with very little word on its status. However, a new update from insiders offers a glimmer of hope, arriving amid the fan-casting of Wicked star Ariana Grande and Gladiator II star Paul Mescal as the film's leads. Fans believe Grande would make an excellent Megara, while Mescal would be the perfect Hercules.

Boardwalk Times shared new information about the state of Disney's live-action Hercules remake in its latest mailbag, confirming the project is not dead. The outlet reported that Hercules is "still in active development" at the studio, with "conversations around the project" happening behind the scenes, but admitted that "it's unclear what the timeline is on that one."

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The live-action Hercules first entered development in April 2020, when The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Joe and Anthony Russo, the directing duo behind the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, would produce the remake through their AGBO banner. Another MCU veteran, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings writer Dave Callaham, signed on to pen the script, and Aladdin director Guy Ritchie boarded the project in 2022.

Joe Russo teased an unconventional approach early on, telling Variety the remake would be "a little bit more experimental in tone and execution" and "isn't just a reinterpretation of the animated film." The brothers also said TikTok inspired how the musical could connect with younger audiences.

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That experimental direction reportedly became a problem, with insider Daniel Richtman reporting that the Russos wanted to retitle the film Hades and rebuild the story around the villain. At the same time, Disney pushed for a faithful remake of the animated classic. The disagreement reportedly left the producers unhappy with the state of the project.

The studio appears to have won that battle, though, as DisInsider later reported that Disney moved the remake away from the Hades-centric pitch and toward a straight adaptation of the animated film, a decision the outlet credited to the massive success of Lilo & Stitch, which earned nearly $1 billion at the global box office by telling the same story as its animated counterpart.

The fan-casting of Ariana Grande stems from her cover of "I Won't Say (I'm in Love)" for the Disney Family Singalong, paying homage to the original 1997 animated Hercules film. She channeled her inner Megara so well that people felt she would be the perfect choice to play the character in a live-action remake. The actress has, however, insisted that there has been no conversation between her and Disney, even suggesting at one point that her Victorious co-star Liz Gillies would be a better fit instead.

Paul Mescal, on the other hand, became a favorite to play Hercules after his sensational performance as Lucius in Gladiator II. The clamor for the pair intensified after the two stars sat down together for Variety's Actors on Actors series, with fans deciding they looked perfect as co-stars in the roles.

Other Major Reports and Rumors Circling the Hercules Live-Action Remake

Beyond Grande and Mescal, there has been a ton of casting rumors making the rounds, which is expected given the lack of official casting news from Disney. Kingsman alum Taron Egerton has been among the names floated to star in Hercules, with reports claiming he is high on Disney's wishlist for the part.

The same reports also indicate the studio's interest in Elvis actor Austin Butler for Hercules and singer Dua Lipa for Megara, the latter an easy sell given how closely she resembles the animated Meg.

The main lead roles aside, an original cast member also wants in. Danny DeVito, who voiced the grumpy satyr Philoctetes in the animated film, has expressed interest in reprising the role in live-action and was reportedly in talks for the part before the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike put Hollywood on pause. While it's unclear when the project will materialize, Disney's continued commitment to it is encouraging.