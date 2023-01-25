WandaVision’s Agatha Spin-off Reveals Potential Doctor Strange Connection (Photo)

A new set photo from the upcoming MCU show Agatha: Coven of Chaos teased a connection to both Doctor Strange and the Scarlet Witch.

The 2023 WandaVision spin-off has been the focus of a lot of leaks and theories lately, as it started production near the end of 2022. Only vague glimpses and teases have been given thus far, such as a logo and some photos, but fans are getting excited about the Agatha-focused show.

Now, a new set photo revealed even more for fans to look forward to in the spin-off, notably a connection to some MCU favorites.

Coven of Chaos Photo Teases Mystic Connection

A set photo from Agatha: Coven of Chaos posted on Just Jared revealed potential connections to both Doctor Strange and the Scarlet Witch in the 2023 spin-off show.

As pointed out by Multiman on Twitter, Ali Ahn seems to have a name tag reading "Alice."

Fans of Marvel Comics may recognize the name Alice from Doctor Strange: Last Days of Magic by Jason Aaron and Leonardo Romero. In this book, there is a character named Alice Gulliver — also known as The Wu.

Marvel Comics

The Wu was originally the alias of Alice's mother, August Wu, and she was "Hong Kong's magical guardian:"

Marvel Comics

Both mother and daughter share mystic powers, which have been used in stories with Doctor Strange and the Scarlet Witch respectively.

Marvel Comics

Prior to Alice taking on the name of The Wu after her mother died, Doctor Strange met with the young Alice.

Marvel Comics

Given the name tag in the new set photo in addition to the red streak in Ahn's hair, it seems likely that Ahn will be playing Alice Gulliver in the MCU.

Another Mystic Hero for the MCU

If these speculations are to be believed, the MCU has gained another young mystic hero. Perhaps, Alice will appear in the rumored Strange Academy show on Disney+ with other young, mystic heroes.

Further, her inclusion in Agatha: Coven of Chaos indicates that the show will extend beyond WandaVision's cast of characters and into other mystic forces from Marvel Comics. Maybe characters like Doctor Voodoo or Magik could join the mystic line-up?

Regardless, Agatha: Coven of Chaos is sure to highlight the magic in the MCU in a way no project has done before.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos will release on Disney+ in Winter 2023.