Emilia Clarke Gets Official New Marvel Poster Art for 'Secret Invasion'

New Secret Invasion character posters have been released, with one of them offering a new look at Emilia Clarke's new MCU character G'iah.

Marvel Studios' next Disney+ series, Secret Invasion, has a stacked cast of 14 main characters, among them is Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, making her MCU debut as G'iah, the Skrull daughter of Ben Mendelsohn's Talos.

Fans recently caught the first look at Clarke's G'iah in her Skrull form after she was finally revealed to play the grown-up version of a Captain Marvel character.

Secret Invasion Debuts 6 New Character Posters

Six new promotional art posters for the upcoming Secret Invasion Disney+ series have been released - via @Arach_07 - including one featuring Emilia Clarke's new MCU character, recently revealed to be Talos' Skrull daughter G'iah.

Marvel Studios

All six sport the "Who do you trust?" tagline teasing the Skrull imposter reveals expected for the series which stars Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury.

Marvel Studios

Coming on board as the series' apparent co-lead is Ben Mendelsohn, returning as his Captain Marvel Skrull Talos, the father to Emilia Clarke's G'iah.

Marvel Studios

Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke won't be the only one making her MCU debut in Secret Invasion, as Oscar-winner Olivia Colman also enters the fray as MI6 agent Sonya Falsworth - an apparent villain in the show.

Marvel Studios

Turning attention to familiar faces, Don Cheadle returns as James Rhodes, aka War Machine from the Iron Man franchise, to set up his upcoming solo movie Armor Wars, although it's unclear if he'll be suiting up this time around.

Marvel Studios

Following his role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Martin Freeman returns to the MCU as Everett Ross, fresh off being broken out of FBI custody by Okoye and the Wakandans.

Marvel Studios

Who Do You Trust in Secret Invasion?

Following the debut of Secret Invasion's latest trailer and the announcement of its June premiere, marketing will undoubtedly begin to ramp up for the MCU's next Disney+ outing. That becomes clear with these six character posters, offering a close-up new look at some of the show's major players.

Out of the main characters announced for the paranoid project, Cobie Smulders' Maria Hill and Kingsley Ben-Adir's Gravik were among the notable absentees from this collection of posters. Perhaps their designs in this set will surface shortly, as both are expected to be key characters, with Gravik serving as the main villain.

"Who do you trust?" serves as the perfect tagline to go along with the basis of Secret Invasion and make it clear that nobody can be trusted going into this show, even the familiar MCU icons. With this show expected to be packed with surprises and twists throughout, fans will be on the edge of their seats the whole way.

Secret Invasion will premiere on June 21, exclusively on Disney+.